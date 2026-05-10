Police appeal for information on missing 11-year-old girl last seen in Jurong

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of an 11-year-old girl, Kelly Ho Li Ying.

In a news release on Sunday (May 10), the police said she was last seen at Block 632 Jurong West Street 65 at about 10am on Saturday (May 9).

The said address is in the vicinity of Boon Lay Secondary School and West Grove Primary School.

According to the police, the girl was last seen wearing a white shirt and red shorts.

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 999 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

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