Police appeal for information on missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Eunos on March 10

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl, Lilyana Lim.

In a news release on Friday (March 13) night, the police said she was last seen in the vicinity of Block 12 Eunos Crescent at about 9pm on March 10.

The said address is part of a HDB precinct located next to Eunos Crescent Market and Food Centre.

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 999 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

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