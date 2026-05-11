Police appeal for information on missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Bendemeer

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl, Rabiatul Adawiyah

In a news release on Sunday (May 10) night, the police said she was last seen at Block 32 Bendemeer Road at about 5.10pm on Sunday.

The said address is in the vicinity of Bendemeer Market and Food Centre and Boon Keng MRT station.

According to the police, she was wearing a pink headscarf and a white long-sleeved shirt as seen in the photograph.

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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editor@asiaone.com