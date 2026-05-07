Police appeal for information on missing 14-year-old teen last seen in Tampines

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy, Quintus Lim Zhi Jun.

In a news release on Thursday (May 7) evening, the police said he was last seen in the vicinity of Block 299B Tampines Street 2 at about 9.40pm on Tuesday.

The said address is part of a HDB precinct near Tampines East Community Club.

According to the police, the boy was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and carrying a black bag.

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 999 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

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