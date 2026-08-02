Missing teen last seen in Changi Village found
Titus Fong Jun Kai was reported missing and last seen at Block 1 Changi Village Road on Saturday (Aug 1)
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force (left), Google Maps (right)
A 17-year-old male teenager, Titus Fong Jun Kai, who was reported missing on Saturday (August 1), has been found, said the police on Sunday.
Police had on Aug 1 issued a statement saying that Fong was last seen at about 6.50pm on the same day at Block 1 Changi Village Road, wearing a red T-shirt, black pants and carrying a beige pouch.
The said address is in the vicinity of Changi Village Hawker Centre.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
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