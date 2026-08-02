Missing teen last seen in Changi Village found

A 17-year-old male teenager, Titus Fong Jun Kai, who was reported missing on Saturday (August 1), has been found, said the police on Sunday.

Police had on Aug 1 issued a statement saying that Fong was last seen at about 6.50pm on the same day at Block 1 Changi Village Road, wearing a red T-shirt, black pants and carrying a beige pouch.

The said address is in the vicinity of Changi Village Hawker Centre.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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