Police, MOM looking into allegations against Night Owl Cinematics

The saga surrounding Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) and its co-founder Sylvia Chan continues after the police and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) confirmed on Thursday (Oct 21) that they are looking into the matter.

Since Oct 1, a number of allegations surfaced on social media, accusing Chan of mistreatment at the workplace, misusing company funds, sexual favours, and infidelity.

The police confirmed that a report was lodged and are looking into the matter.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, MOM said in a joint statement with Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) that they have received feedback from the public on allegations against NOC.

"TAFEP is currently in touch with the company to look into the matter," it added.

