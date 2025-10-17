Police NSF found with gunshot wound at Pasir Panjang petrol kiosk in 'stable condition'

The 23-year-old on duty full-time police national serviceman (NSF), who was found with a gunshot wound to his neck, is now in "a stable condition", the police said in response to AsiaOne's query on Friday (Oct 17).

He was found by his teammates in a toilet at 328 Pasir Panjang Road, which is listed online as a Shell petrol kiosk, at about 9pm on Wednesday (Oct 15).

The officer was subsequently taken conscious to hospital.

His service revolver and remaining ammunition were accounted for and seized at the scene.

Following preliminary investigations, police said then that they believe the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

In 2021, a full-time police NSF was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head in a toilet at the Special Operations Command.

The 21-year-old's death was later ruled a suicide.

[[nid:724003]]

editor@asiaone.com