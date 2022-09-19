Police officer, 29, found dead with gunshot wound at Bayfront Ave, allegedly fired twice into air

A police officer died on Monday (Sept 19) morning after he was found with a gunshot wound along Bayfront Avenue.

The 29-year-old officer from Central Police Division had also allegedly fired two shots into the air outside The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

The officer was found with the gunshot wound at 9.44am along 1 Bayfront Avenue, where he was subsequently pronounced dead, the police told AsiaOne.

A firearm was found at the scene and seized, the police said.

"Based on preliminary investigations, police do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing."

ALSO READ: Police NSF, 21, dies from gunshot wound to head at Special Operations Command

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-2744-788

chingshijie@asiaone.com