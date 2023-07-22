Police officer found dead after claims of racial discrimination and bullying at work, Home Affairs Minister Shanmugam promises to investigate

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has been asked to investigate claims of racial discrimination, workplace bullying and other allegations, following the death of a police officer on Friday, Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam said.

A 36-year-old man, identified as a police officer, died in hospital after he was found lying motionless at the foot of a residential block in Yishun, the police said on Facebook on Friday evening.

The police had received a call for assistance at about 4.55pm, when Uvaraja Gopal was found at the foot of Block 393 Yishun Avenue 6. He was taken unconscious to hospital, where he subsequently died.

Shanmugam, who identified the dead officer by name, said on Facebook and Instagram that Uvaraja died "under tragic circumstances" and extended his condolences to his family.

"(Uvaraja) has put up a post, which among other things, says he faced racial discrimination in SPF. These and other allegations are serious," Shanmugam said.

"I have asked SPF to investigate the matter thoroughly. We will get to the bottom of it. And be accountable.

"We have a clear policy of non-discrimination. All officers are entitled to be treated fairly. SPF as an organisation is committed to that principle. We will investigate the facts."

In a Facebook post on Friday afternoon, which has since been made unavailable, Uvaraja said he was bullied at the workplace by his superiors and racially abused by his team members, and claimed that he had sought help but did not receive any.

"The police were aware of the challenges at work which had been raised by the officer in his Facebook post, and we had extended various assistance to him," said SPF on Facebook.

The police added that they did not suspect foul play, and that investigations are ongoing into the unnatural death.

"We will be looking thoroughly and will investigate into all the issues he has raised in his post," they said.

"We are all deeply saddened by the passing of a colleague. We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the officer and are assisting the family in their time of grief."

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

