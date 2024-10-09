Police operation in Geylang: 33 women nabbed for offering 'companionship' to men at coffee shop

Amid the intermittent flashes of light and clicking of camera shutters, nine women sat around a coffee shop table, listening as police officers questioned them.

Some hung their heads low, covering their faces with their hands or masks, while others appeared unperturbed, locking eyes with photographers around them.

Holding clear Ziploc bags containing seized mobile phones and identification documents, a female officer instructed one woman to remove her face mask for identification — the latter refused, indicating that she had a cough.

The officer chided her for delaying the process, warning that the longer they take, the longer they would have to deal with the uncomfortable situation they were in.

This was the experience of some women on Monday (Oct 7) evening as the police conducted an operation at a coffee shop along Geylang Lorong 29.

33 women aged between 21 and 54 were arrested under the Women's Charter and Employment of Foreign Manpower Act for their suspected involvement in vice activities and illegal employment-related offences.

AsiaOne was among the media invited to witness the operation that was jointly conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department, Bedok Police Division, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority and Ministry of Manpower.

During the operation, the officers formed a perimeter around the scene as they spoke with patrons in the coffee shop.

The police spoke with some women whom they believe to be Vietnamese hostesses, questioning them on their nationality and requesting for identification documents.

They also asked the women to explain their presence at the coffee shop, also asking other customers if they recognise these women.

Many of the women claimed that they were only there for drinks.

Despite the presence of both officers and media in the coffee shop, it was business as usual — beer ladies served drinks to customers, while diners continued with their meals.

Securing the mobile phones, social visit passes, work permits and belongings of the women, the police escorted them off the coffee shop's premises.

They were subsequently handcuffed before they were taken to a nearby police department.

As the women entered a police bus to be transported elsewhere, they kept their heads down as their photos were taken.

Speaking to the media, Superintendent Lim Hao Jun, head of the Criminal Investigation Department's specialised crime branch, commented on the arrests that evening.

"The police will continue to work with other government agencies to clamp down on unlawful activities in the area," he said. "Offenders have been dealt with sternly in accordance with the law."

Additionally, three other individuals aged between 31 and 59 were allegedly found to have conducted unlawful lotteries, the police said on Wednesday.

Over $140 in cash as well as items related to betting were seized by police under the Gambling Control Act.

A 66-year-old liquor licensee of the coffee shop also supplied liquor outside of the licensed premises, the police stated.

He will be investigated under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act.

Under the Women's Charter, keeping, managing or assisting in the management of a place of assignation can result in a fine of up to $100,000 or imprisonment of at most five years, or both.

A place of assignation is any place where communication is established with any woman or girl, either directly or through an intermediary, for any immoral purpose.

The Employment of Foreign Manpower Act states that working without a valid work pass can result in a fine not exceeding $20,000 and a jail term of up to two years.

According to the Gambling Control Act, being involved in the unlawful conduct of lotteries can lead to a fine of up to $500,000 and jail of a maximum of seven years.

A person found guilty of supplying liquor outside of specified premises faces a fine of up to $10,000.

Investigations against the 37 individuals are ongoing, the police said.

