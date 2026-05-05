Police and SAF to conduct counter-terrorism exercise near Changi Airport, public advised not to be alarmed

The police and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will be conducting a joint counter-terrorism exercise in the vicinity of Changi Airport from 5pm on Tuesday (May 5) to 5am on Wednesday.

There will be an increase presence of uniformed officers, emergency vehicles and security operations in the area, including along Airport Boulevard leading to Changi Airport, as well as the Home Team Tactical Centre near Mandai Road.

Selected areas will be cordoned off to the public and clearly demarcated with 'Exercise-in-Progress' signs, said the police in a Facebook post.

Members of the public are advised not to be alarmed and to comply with instructions from officers on the ground, said the police.

Members of the public may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 if they have further queries.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com