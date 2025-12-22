Enhanced police patrols and road closures in Orchard Road on Christmas Eve

Large crowds are expected in Orchard Road on Christmas Eve and the police will be implementing security and traffic arrangements such as enhanced patrols and road closures to keep revellers safe.

In a media release on Monday (Dec 22), the police said the arrangements will be in place from the evening of Dec 24.

"Police officers, auxiliary police officers, and security officers will be deployed to manage crowds in the vicinity of Orchard Road," said the police, adding that crowd control barricades and directional signages will also be deployed.

Certain entrances and exits of Orchard MRT Station may also be closed to regulate crowd flow, and the police advised using Somerset MRT Station or other public transport options.

Those visiting Orchard Road are encouraged to check the Crowd@OrchardRoad map to view real-time crowd levels and area closures. The platform will be accessible from 5pm on Dec 24.

As part of enhanced patrols, security personnel may also conduct checks on bags and personal items. The police advised the public to cooperate with security personnel to facilitate these checks.

They also warned the public to avoid engaging in activities that may annoy or compromise the safety of others. This includes the use of party novelty items such as aerosol foam sprays.

The public is also reminded to remain vigilant and to look after their belongings, especially in crowded areas.

Those who spot suspicious persons or activities can contact the Internal Security Department at 1800-2626-473. They can also contact the police by calling 999, via SMS to 70999, or submit the information through www.police.gov.sg/i-witness, or report it via the SGSecure mobile app.

Traffic arrangements

As part of the arrangements, there will also be road closures from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 2am on Christmas Day at the following roads:

Orchard Road, between Scotts Road and Bideford Road.

Slip road from Scotts Road into Orchard Road.

Carriageway of Mount Elizabeth in the direction of Orchard Road.

During the period of closure, access will only be granted to authorised vehicles as well as police and emergency vehicles.

Those heading to Mount Elizabeth Hospital can use the alternate route from Bideford Road into Mount Elizabeth Link.

