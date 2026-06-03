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Police appeal for information on missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Woodlands over a month ago

Siti Nurqirin Asyura Izhar Izuddin, 16, was last seen at about 5.55pm on April 30
Police appeal for information on missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Woodlands over a month ago
16-year-old Siti Nurqirin Asyura Izhar Izuddin has been missing since April 30.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force (left), Google Maps (right)
PUBLISHED ONJune 03, 2026 10:05 AMUPDATEDJune 03, 2026 10:22 AMBYAsiaOne

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 16-year-old teenage girl, Siti Nurqirin Asyura Izhar Izuddin, who was last seen over a month ago in Woodlands.

In a news release on Wednesday (June 3), the police said Siti Nurqirin Asyura was last seen at about 5.55pm on April 30 at 10 Woodlands Ring Road.

The address is the location of Woodlands Ring Secondary School, which is currently undergoing upgrading works. 

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.

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editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceMissingTeenagersChildren and Youth
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