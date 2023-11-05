Police state that no approval given for Speakers' Corner events related to Israel-Hamas war

SINGAPORE - The police and National Parks Board (NParks) did not approve any applications to hold events related to the Israel-Hamas war at Speakers' Corner, the police said on Facebook on Saturday (Nov 4).

The police said they are aware of calls on certain social media platforms to attend such events, without elaborating.

They said on Facebook that public assemblies in Singapore are regulated under the Public Order Act 2009, and that organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit is an offence under the act.

"The police will not grant any permit for assemblies that advocate political causes of other countries or foreign entities, or may have the potential to stir emotions and lead to public order incidents," they said.

"The police have assessed that there are public safety and security concerns associated with such events, given the heightened tensions. NParks shares the same concerns."

They added that applications to hold events related to the Israel-Hamas war will be turned down as there is a real risk they could result in public disorder, given the sensitivity of the topic and the volatility of the situation overseas.

The Straits Times reported in October that it was aware of two planned events then in relation to the war. The police and NParks also issued an advisory then, similar to the police's Facebook post on Saturday.

According to NParks' website, anyone wishing to use Speakers' Corner at Hong Lim Park for an event must apply for a permit. Non-Singapore citizens and non-Singapore entities must also apply for a police permit to organise or assist in the organising of an event at the venue.

Non-Singapore citizens must also obtain a police permit to engage in public speaking at Speakers' Corner.

Individuals are also advised to avoid making insensitive or offensive remarks about race or religion, which may threaten Singapore's racial and religious harmony.

Under the Penal Code, those who deliberately say words to wound the racial feelings of a person can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.