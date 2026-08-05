Driver assisting with investigations after vapes found in parked car

A 37-year-old driver is assisting with police investigations after officers found vaporisers in his car during a patrol in Toa Payoh.

Police said officers were patrolling along Lorong 1 Toa Payoh at about 8.40pm on Tuesday (Aug 4) when they came across a car parked along the main road.

Checks on the vehicle uncovered e-vaporisers, which were seized.

While interviewing the driver, officers also found unlicensed gambling websites saved on his mobile phone.

He is assisting with investigations for gambling with an unlicensed gambling service provider.

The e-vaporiser-related offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Any person who gambles with an unlicensed gambling service provider faces a fine not exceeding $10,000, or imprisonment not exceeding six months, or both.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, vape users, sellers, and smugglers face fines of $10,000, $20,000 and $300,000 respectively.

Sellers and smugglers may also be jailed for up to six years and nine years respectively.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (7am to 12am daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com