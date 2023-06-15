Police taser man who assaulted auxiliary police officer with metal bar in Bukit Panjang

SINGAPORE – Police officers arrested a man in Bukit Panjang on Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted an auxiliary police officer with a metal bar.

The police received a call for help at 11.12pm near Jelapang Road, where the auxiliary police officer was assaulted. The Straits Times understands that the officer was there to guide traffic due to roadworks in the area.

Police said the man brandished the metal bar at the officers and refused to comply with their instructions to stop his aggressive behaviour.

“After several verbal warnings went unheeded and with the man advancing towards officers, one officer discharged a round of Taser in order to disarm the man and prevent injuries to other parties,” the police added.

A 50-second video of the incident, which has been circulating on social media, shows a man pointing an object at two police officers. One of the officers appears to take aim at the man.

The police officers are heard speaking to the man, who appears to shout back at them as he walks slowly towards a flight of stairs leading up to the walkway where they are.

As the man begins walking up the stairs, someone can be heard shouting “Taser” multiple times at the 19-second and 27-second mark of the video.

A loud noise is heard before the man, five steps up the stairs, falls backwards to the bottom of the stairs.

Immediately after, two more people and an auxiliary police officer rush over to help subdue the man with one of the police officers.

A Facebook post on the incident had more than 130,000 views and about 500 comments by late Wednesday night. In the comments, user Mey Hel said: “Let him come up the staircase first, at least.”

The 26-year-old auxiliary police officer sustained minor injuries and was conscious when taken to the hospital.

The 31-year-old man was also conscious when taken to the hospital.

The metal bar that was seized from the man who assaulted the auxiliary police officer. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

He was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, and suspected drug-related offences. The metal bar was also seized.

Police investigations are under way.

ALSO READ: Ang Mo Kio resident witnesses police stand-off with man amid traffic

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.