23-year-old man found dead at foot of HDB block in Yishun

The body of a 23-year-old man was found at the foot of Block 350 Yishun Avenue 11 on Tuesday (April 28) at about 6am.

At least two police fast response cars were present when AsiaOne reached the scene at about 7.40am.

A police cordon was set up at the ground floor below two stacks of flats and extending to the grass patch in front of the HDB block, with a blue tent placed in the middle.

At about 9.30am, a crime scene specialist was seen placing evidence markers near what appears to be the deceased's personal items.

AsiaOne understands from residents that the man was a resident staying at one of the lower floors of the block where the body was found.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the man, who is believed to have fallen from height, was found lying motionless at the foot of the said block.

He was pronounced dead at scene by a SCDF paramedic.

The police added that they do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

Investigations into the case of unnatural death are ongoing.

This is the second reported case of unnatural death in Yishun since Monday, when the body of a 24-year-old male SAF regular was found at the foot of Block 638 Yishun Street 61.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

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editor@asiaone.com