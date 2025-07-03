'Politics should stop at the water's edge': PAP on Pritam's recent media engagement in Malaysia

The People's Action Party (PAP) has raised concerns over the Workers' Party (WP) engagement with Malaysian media, saying that domestic politics should remain within Singapore's boundaries, the ruling party said in a statement on Thursday (July 3).

In particular, PAP took issue with WP secretary-general Pritam Singh's appearance on Keluar Sekejap — a Malaysian political podcast hosted by former Malaysian health minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Shahril Hamdan — on June 24, saying that his choice to speak on foreign soil "raises serious questions".

"It touches on a fundamental principle — that Singapore’s domestic affairs should be debated and decided by Singaporeans, within Singapore," said PAP.

The ruling party quoted Chiam See Tong, a former Opposition MP, who said that the Opposition must be "truthful…good patriotic Singaporeans…and not go around the world denouncing Singapore".

PAP also listed WP's prior interactions with Malaysia-based religious leader Noor Deros during GE2025, who previously claimed that he had spoken to candidates from WP about prioritising the rights and concerns of the Malay/Muslim community in Singapore.

"Despite public interest, the WP has not explained what transpired in that meeting, or why Mr Deros subsequently expressed public support for WP candidates during GE2025," PAP alleged.

It also highlighted how members of Malaysia's political party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) endorsed WP candidates on social media during GE2025.

PAP alleged that PAS' support for WP was charged with "racial and religious overtones, designed to encourage segments of Singaporean voters to vote along racial and religious lines".

The party questioned Singh's silence during the incident, saying that his response following Government intervention "left many critical questions unanswered".

Harpreet Singh, a WP candidate for Punggol GRC during GE2025, was also criticised for making "misleading statements" about the PAP’s stance on a prime minister from a minority group.

"This pattern of misrepresentation is worrying," PAP said, questioning Singh's claims to not "score political points based on race or religion".

The ruling party subsequently said that Singapore and Malaysia must "refrain from commenting on each other’s politics, and from using each other’s media to influence public opinion".

In respecting each other's sovereignty, both countries must respect the "longstanding understanding" and "place national interest above partisan gain".

"Politics should stop at the water’s edge. Singapore’s affairs are for Singaporeans to decide, based on what is best for our national interests."

