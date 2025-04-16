Polling Day on Saturday: Employees entitled to day off or salary in lieu, says MOM

Employees should receive either a day off or salary in lieu as Polling Day falls on a Saturday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced on Tuesday (Apr 15).

In a statement released by MOM on Tuesday (April 15), the ministry said that Polling Day should be treated like any other public holiday.

All employees covered under the Employment Act are entitled to paid public holidays, said MOM.

The ministry also highlighted that employees not working on that day will be entitled to either a day off or salary in lieu, while employees who are required to work on a public holiday will be entitled to an extra day's salary for that day's work or be given a day off.

Employers also have the additional option of granting time off in lieu, based on a mutually agreed number of hours, to certain groups of employees.

This includes workmen earning more than $4,500 a month, or non-workmen earning more than $2,600 a month as well as all managers and executives.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam dissolved Parliament on the April 15, officially kickstarting the election process.

Nomination Day will take place on Wednesday (April 23), with Polling Day set for Saturday (May 3).

A total of 97 seats in Parliament will be contested across 18 Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) and 15 Single Member Constituencies (SMCs).

More information on public holiday provisions can be found on MOM's website.

