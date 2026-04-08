Poodle dies after allegedly falling from height at HDB block in Choa Chu Kang

A poodle has died after apparently falling from height at an HDB block in Choa Chu Kang on Sunday (April 5).

In photos accompanying a Facebook post the same day, a dog can be seen lying motionless at the foot of the block. The dog also appeared to be breathing rapidly in a video.

According to the post caption, a passer-by saw the dog at 3.15pm and contacted the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) while trying to locate its owner.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, SPCA said it was alerted to a dog in distress at Block 817B Keat Hong Link.

Upon being notified, an SPCA rescue officer was deployed and found the dog breathing heavily with no visible injuries. It was taken to a veterinary clinic but died shortly after.

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According to SPCA, the family had spent the morning with their dog at East Coast Park.

After returning home, the owner reportedly went to rest, unaware that their child had briefly left the house to throw the trash.

"It was during this time that their dog escaped through the door unnoticed," said the SPCA.

The family only realised something was amiss after waking to alerts on their phones and checking their home CCTV footage, which confirmed the sequence of events.

SPCA added that the dog's owner visited its premises on the day of the incident after learning about the situation and returned the following day to assist with investigations and to collect the dog's body.

Based on circumstantial evidence, SPCA said it is likely that the dog fell from height after wandering out from the house, but noted that this cannot be confirmed as the owner declined a post-mortem.

"We offer our condolences to the family during this period of grief and guilt, and urge all pet owners to be vigilant when opening any entryways to the house," said SPCA.

"It only takes a split-second of inattention to change the lives of a pet and their humans forever."

Replying to AsiaOne's queries, NParks' group director of enforcement and investigation Jessica Kwok said the agency is aware of the case and is looking into the matter.

In a separate incident on Feb 19, a dog believed to be a maltese also died after it supposedly fell from height at an HDB unit in Choa Chu Kang.

SPCA reported that falls from height were the second leading cause of poor animal welfare cases in 2025.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com