Police appeal for information on missing 17-year-old male teenager last seen in Bukit Panjang

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 17-year-old male teenager, Poon Jun Jie.

In a news release on Thursday (Jan 22), the police said Poon was last seen on Jan 21 at around 8pm in the vicinity of Block 505A Jelapang Road.

Checks by AsiaOne show that the address is a HDB estate next to Greenridge Primary School and opposite Greenridge Shopping Centre.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential by the police.

