'Poor thing must be panicking': Dog gets stuck in car's wheel gap in Jurong West, freed by passers-by

A netizen cried for help on Facebook after receiving news that a dog was trapped behind the rear wheel of a vehicle at a multistorey car park in Jurong West.

User Chiam Zhi Lin wrote in a post on the Dogs Singapore group at around 7pm on Monday (July 1) that her colleague "saw a dog stuck [behind a car's] tyre" at Block 684 Jurong West Street 64.

Chiam added that a couple who were passing by had tried to take the dog out, "but it's impossible… because it's a medium-sized dog".

In a photo uploaded with the post, a dog with brown fur is seen stuck in the gap of the car's left rear wheel.

Some of the netizens, worried about the canine, leapt into action.

One user said she reached out to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Singapore Civil Defence Force for help. Someone also called the police.

Meanwhile, passers-by did their best to get the dog out. Another photo uploaded by Chiam shows four people crouched around the car, shining their mobile phone torch lights into the gap.

Around 15 minutes later, at about 7.30pm, they managed to free the dog, which did not have a collar.

However, the dog refused to eat or drink. Around 8pm, Chiam said a man came to claim the dog.

"[He said] he's caring for his friend's dog, and the dog just ran out of the house," she added.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, SPCA executive director Aarthi Sankar said they were alerted to the incident, and were en route to the scene when they received updates that the police had freed the dog. They continued heading there "to see if they might be of further assistance."

She added. "We understand that the dog has been reunited with the owner's family."

Many netizens concerned about dog

In the comments section of Chiam's post, many users expressed concern for the dog, which some identified to be a Shetland sheepdog.

Some also asked Chiam for constant updates on the dog's wellbeing, while others checked in to see if anyone who had posted comments had made their way to the scene to provide assistance.

"Poor thing must be panicking," a user said, who also suggested that Chiam contact official rescue services.

A few users also recommended 24-hour tyre removal services, while others suggested using a jack to lift the car.

Some puzzled netizens asked how the dog got stuck in the wheel gap.

One commented: "Thank goodness they spotted the dog and didn't drive off."

AsiaOne has reached out to Chiam for more information.

