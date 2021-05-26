Popular Singapore TikToker Aloysius Ng accused of sending girl, 17, unsolicited photos of his privates

He's a young and popular Singapore TikTok influencer whose videos on the platform can easily get 40,000 views.

But his image has now taken a dent, with some netizens calling him "Dee Kosh 2.0".

Two days ago, Instagram account Complaint.sg uploaded a post claiming Aloysius Ng, who goes by the handle alloitv, sent a direct message to a 17-year-old girl asking for her Snapchat account, and subsequently sent her messages of a sexual nature.

The account also claimed Ng, 22, sent unsolicited photos of his privates to the girl. The post included several images of a conversation between two people, one of them allegedly Ng. In one image, he asked: "Can you judge if mine is big or small?"

The other party then responded three times, basically saying she didn't want it: "Ei pls DW (please, don't want)," "NO" and "I don't want d*** pic hor".

The Instagram post received mixed reactions after it was posted, some refusing to believe the person in the saucy chat is really Ng. Other comments said this wasn't the first time that he has done so.

One netizen said: "He DM-ed (sent a direct message) my sis when she was 17, too."

Another wrote: "He messaged so many girls, then when girls [are] not interested to follow back or talk to him, he will scold [them]. LOLL embarrassing."

PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram/complaint.sg

Ng uploaded a post to his TikTok account yesterday (May 25) addressing the allegations.

"This issue happened about six months back. Firstly, it was taken out of context, where it was not the full conversation. It was also a mutual thing where both our private pictures were exchanged," he said in the short clip.

He added the allegations were made to make him look bad.

"I didn't know how it got out. But definitely it is a bad example. I'll be very careful with my words and actions and how I represent myself. To all those out there that support me, I will work on myself."

Complaint.sg didn't seem to accept his clarifications.

This afternoon, it posted a response to Ng's claim that the sexual messages were taken out of context. It said: "She rejected you three times, which part of 'No' do you not understand? The context is, you sexually harassed a 17-year-old girl with your d*** pics despite her refusing your sexual advances."

The account also added: "The victim has reached out to me and recorded her statement in a video. She stated that it was not a mutual agreement and she did not send any nude pics to him."

Addressing Ng, it said: "Numerous ladies have messaged me with regards to your dirty deeds… You better apologise sincerely to those ladies whom you have harassed over the years."

As of writing, Ng hasn't responded to the latest post.

ALSO READ: 'I am sorry to the people I have hurt': Dee Kosh addresses sexual harassment allegations

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com