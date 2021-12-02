Porsche to create largest manufacturer-branded charging network in Singapore

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

Porsche Asia Pacific and utilities provider SP Group are aiming to create the largest manufacturer-branded charging network in Singapore.

Porsche’s Destination Charging (PDC) network in Singapore currently has 21 charging points. By mid-2022, another 30 chargers will come online, bringing the total to 51.

The move is in response to the rise in the number of electric vehicle (EV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models available here.

It is also a response to rivals such as Tesla, which has seen strong demand for its vehicles. The carmaker has also been increasing the number of its proprietary Superchargers here.

By partnering with SP Group, Porsche aims to address the mobility needs for PHEV and EV drivers.

The Stuttgart-based manufacturer also has a long-term goal of having 80 per cent of its sales consist of electrified models, and a carbon-neutral balance sheet across its entire value chain by 2030.

Meanwhile, SP Group operates Singapore’s largest public fast-charging EV network and runs 10 Porsche Destination Charging points at ONE ̊ 15 Marina Sentosa Cove and Jewel Changi Airport.

The three new PDC destinations at Gardens by the Bay, South Beach and Sembawang Country Club are scheduled to go live in January 2022, adding 15 new charging points to the PDC network.

Porsche and SP Group have also linked up with City Developments Limited to grow their charging infrastructure at four of its properties.

New charging points at City Square Mall, Palais Renaissance, King’s Centre and Quayside Isle will add another 15 charging stations to the PDC network.

Open to all

The Porsche Destination Charging points are open to all EV drivers, with additional benefits accorded to owners of Porsche’s PHEV and electric models.

From January 2022, all customers who take delivery of a new Porsche PHEV or EV from Porsche Centre Singapore will receive a year’s worth of complimentary charging and 20 per cent off the public EV charging tariff thereafter at all PDC sites operated by SP Group.

Existing owners registered at Porsche Centre Singapore will also get one year of complimentary charging from 1 January 2022, and 20 per cent off the public EV charging tariff at all PDC sites operated by SP Group thereafter.

In addition, from now until Dec 31 2021, existing Porsche PHEV or BEV owners registered at Porsche Centre Singapore will enjoy 10 per cent off the EV public charging tariff on SP Group’s island-wide network of public charging stations.

Porsche PHEV and EV owners can access porsche.sg/charging for a full listing of charging locations islandwide.

All upcoming PDC charging points will be available on the SP Utilities app, which allows EV drivers to locate the nearest available charging point, start and track the charging process, and make payment.

Together with existing points at Marina Bay Sands (six) and Sentosa Golf Club (five), Porsche Destination Charging will have a total of 51 charging points.



This article was first published in Torque.