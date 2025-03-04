Porsche driver killed in Nicoll Highway crash was director of CS Foods

SINGAPORE — The driver of the blue Porsche 911 Carrera killed in a high-speed crash on Nicoll Highway on March 2 was 37-year-old Jeffery Loh Chong Hao, The Straits Times has learnt.

Loh was the director and one of three shareholders of Chee Song Foods, a company known for its halal-certified meat products sold under the CS Foods brand in supermarkets. He was also a licensed financial adviser with AIA Singapore until 2020.

The Porsche was bought brand new in May 2021 and registered under Chee Song Foods, Land Transport Authority records show.

According to Loh's LinkedIn profile, he studied banking and finance at the Singapore Institute of Management under the University of London International Programme.

A business associate, who wanted to be known only as Koh, told ST he was shocked when he saw the video of the crash and recognised Loh's car, which he had driven to their meetings.

"The industry is in shock, and we are waiting to hear if there will be a wake so we can bid farewell to him," said Koh.

Loh's colleagues declined to comment when ST visited the Chee Song Foods office on March 3.

Chee Song Foods is known for its halal-certified meat products sold under the CS Foods brand in supermarkets. PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

At Loh's home, a family member told ST that the family does not plan to issue any statement at the moment.

Koh described Loh, who is not married, as hard-working and devoted to his work. He recalled a business trip with Loh in November 2024 to visit food factories in China.

The fatal crash occurred on Nicoll Highway towards Guillemard Road. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police were alerted to the burning car along a slip road before the KPE entrance at 2.10pm.

Dashcam footage circulating online showed a dark blue Porsche speeding down Nicoll Highway on the extreme right lane. The car swerved from right to left and hit a road divider before the KPE entrance.

It flipped onto its left side and skidded into several cars before bursting into flames.

Firefighters from the SCDF extinguished the blaze with a water jet, but Loh was found in the charred wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene.

Jeffery Loh was found in the charred wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Police and SCDF investigations into the crash and the cause of the fire are ongoing. PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

SCDF officers assessed seven people from other vehicles involved in the accident, and took two men, aged 53 and 66, to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The others declined to go to the hospital.

Police and SCDF investigations into the crash and the cause of the fire are ongoing.

The incident is the latest in a series of recent vehicle fires. On Feb 27, a six-car collision on the PIE near Paya Lebar resulted in two vehicles catching fire, though all the drivers escaped injury.

In February, the Traffic Police released statistics that showed the number of people killed and injured in traffic accidents hit a five-year high in 2024, with speeding contributing to one in three fatal crashes.

The number of speeding violations in 2024 spiked by 64.8 per cent, compared with the previous year.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.