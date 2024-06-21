Possible property dispute: Singaporean man accused of intentionally hitting cyclist in Perth charged with murder

SINGAPORE — A 27-year-old Singaporean man has been charged with murder in Perth after he was accused of intentionally hitting a cyclist with his car, dragging the victim under the vehicle for over 30m.

Ng Jing Kai is said to have approached the 48-year-old cyclist over a property dispute around 1.45pm on May 24 while driving a grey Kia Carnival car in Carlisle, a suburb in Perth.

In a suspected act of vigilantism, Ng then hit the cyclist with his car, "causing him to be dragged by the vehicle for a short distance, sustaining critical injuries", the Western Australia Police Force (WAPF) told The Straits Times on June 21.

The cyclist was taken to Royal Perth Hospital, where he died, the WAPF added.

Ng was questioned by the police and charged with one count of murder on May 24.

At a press conference the next day, Detective Inspector David Gorton from the WAPF's major crime division told Australian media that the police are probing a possible property dispute between the parties.

He said: "We are looking into what we believe was an incident the previous day. We believe that might have involved a personal property item."

He said the victim suffered critical injuries after he was dragged by the car for more than 30m.

There were several other people in the car with Ng at the time of the incident, said Detective Inspector Gorton, adding that they are believed to be Ng's family and friends.

They have been interviewed by the police.

"We just want to reiterate to members of the public that if you are a victim of crime, no matter how serious the incident is, we urge you to contact the WAPF if you feel you need assistance," said Detective Inspector Gorton.

Australian media outlets reported that detectives and forensic investigators combed the scene on May 24. They cordoned off Jupiter Street, which is adjacent to Lion Street, and directed motorists and pedestrians away.

Ng is being held in custody and will appear in Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on June 26.

According to Ng's LinkedIn profile, he has been a mathematics tutor with Indigo Education Group since October 2022.

He has a bachelor's in accounting from the Nanyang Technological University and graduated from Dunman High School in 2015.

ST has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Indigo Education Group for more information.

