Post-CNY sickness? Some clinics see increase in patients after festive period

As the Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations kicked off last week, some general practitioner (GP) clinics saw an increase in the number of patients seeking medical treatment over the festive season.

The Unihealth 24-hr Clinic at Toa Payoh attended to some 144 patients on CNY eve, and over 100 patients on the first day of CNY, reported 8world.

A doctor at the clinic, who was not named, said that the number of patients seeking treatment for viral infections or digestive problems during this period was 10 per cent more than usual.

According to the report, more people suffer from digestive issues such as indigestion and diarrhoea due to overeating or disruptions to their normal eating habits during CNY.

Additionally, some people may also experience fatigue, headaches or joint pain, which may have been caused by insufficient rest.

"Illnesses such as the colds, flu, fever, cough and sore throat may have been caused by an increase in social contact and gatherings during CNY, which make it easier for people to catch a cold or the flu," explained Unihealth's medical director Xie Huizhuang.

Meanwhile, the 24-hr Minmed Clinic at Jurong East saw over 90 patients on CNY eve as well as on the third day of CNY — a 50 per cent increase in the number of patients they usually see.

The clinic usually sees some 60-odd patients on a typical day, said a doctor.

Said assistant medical director Wong Jiayi: "There has indeed been an increase in the number of patients visiting the clinic or receiving remote consultations.

"People do tend to overeat during CNY, and drinking a lot of alcohol can also result in acid reflux or stomach discomfort."

Saw similar surge in patients last CNY

Last year, GP clinics saw a similar surge in the number of patients seeking treatment during the CNY festivities, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

The number of patients at a Choa Chu Kang clinic more than doubled last CNY, with about 150 to 180 patients every day.

At another clinic in Bukit Batok, a nurse also told Zaobao then that the number of patients during CNY was thrice as much as usual, averaging over a hundred patients per consultation period.

80 per cent of their patients had symptoms of upper respiratory tract infection, while others had stomachaches and headaches caused by excessive drinking.

