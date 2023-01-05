Prank? Multiple stores on Lazada delivering Santa hats instead of products purchased

Lazada has issued refunds and taken down several stores after more customers received Santa hats and other items instead of what they actually bought.

After Stomp reported on a customer who received a Santa hat instead of two water heaters, more Stomp contributors came forward to share similar experiences.

One Stomp contributor told Stomp she had ordered a Toyogo cabinet, three sets of pyjamas and a tablecloth from different vendors in December.

She received three Santa hats and a coaster instead.

The Stomp contributor said the experience left her feeling "frustrated" and "cheated".

Stomp contributor Jacqueline bought a Braun thermometer on Dec 19 but received a Santa hat as well.

She said her request for a refund was rejected by the seller.

"The moment I received the Santa hat, I contacted the seller but there was no reply from them."

Stomp also received contributions from Stomp contributor William who ordered a green keyboard and received a pair of stockings.

Stomp contributor Ross and another Stomp contributor also received Santa hats despite ordering Dior Sauvage perfume and a cordless vacuum respectively.

In response to a Stomp query, a Lazada spokesman said: "The newly launched Buyer Confirmation Button on Lazada allows customers to indicate if the product received is to their expectations.

"Otherwise, they can file a return/refund request immediately.

"We apologise for the experience of our customers, they have all been refunded and the stores have been taken down."

