President Halimah leaves office, 'grateful' to have empowered women as Singapore's first female head of state

President Halimah Yacob is grateful for the chance to empower women in Singapore to "push boundaries and reach their fullest potential" during her six-year term in office.

In her farewell speech at the Istana on Wednesday (Sept 13), with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong in attendance, the 69-year-old said that she had the opportunity to inspire other women and girls as Singapore's first female president.

President Halimah said: "Many have shared with me about how uplifting it was for them to see a female head of state and its strong message.

"As someone said to me, I have 'allowed people to imagine the president as a woman' and that 'images and ideas give birth to reality'."

President Halimah was sworn in as Singapore's eighth president on Sept 14, 2017.

'My queries and requests for information were taken seriously'

On her "good working relationship" with the government, President Halimah said that it is based on mutual respect, trust and a clear understanding of each other's roles and responsibilities.

"The relationship was always at arm's length and conducted with great propriety and decorum. My queries and requests for information were taken seriously, and I was always able to carry out my duties properly and independently," she added.

President Halimah shared how the Covid-19 pandemic was an opportunity to test the two-key system of drawing past reserves.

"The government briefed me, and the Council of Presidential Advisers and we had very extensive, robust, and thorough discussions before I gave my consent," she said, adding that the severity of the pandemic back then necessitated the five withdrawals.

"I was glad that in the end, everything worked out well. We weathered the storm, and our economy is slowly recovering although we continue to face major headwinds in the aftermath of Covid-19," said President Halimah.

As Singapore's first female head of state from the minority community, President Halimah said that it has its benefits during her 21 overseas visits, including 12 state visits.

The outside world could see that in Singapore, meritocracy and diversity "are real and not mere slogans", she said.

President Halimah also highlighted how she focused on creating a more caring, compassionate, and just society.

Besides raising "generous amounts" for the President's Challenge, the president also said that she's proud of the Supporting Youth in Community programme, which offers mental health support services to young people.

As an advocate in promoting inclusivity, President Halimah said she has made the Istana more accessible for Singaporeans, particularly to hospice care patients and those suffering from the debilitating motor neuron disease.

This is through enhancements such as the Inclusive Garden, which made it more wheelchair friendly for those with mobility challenges.

On the day her six-year term in office ends, President Halimah wished Tharman Shanmugaratnam all the best in discharging his duties.

The 66-year-old, who secured 70.41 per cent of the vote at the presidential election on Sept 1, will be sworn in at the Istana on Thursday.

President Halimah also thanked her family, and her husband, for their "unwavering support, understanding, and love".

"My family's love, encouragement and sacrifices have been the bedrock of my strength," she said.

Rounding off her speech, President Halimah said that it has been a privilege to be the voice of Singaporeans, to listen to their concerns, and to work tirelessly on their behalf.

"I am humbled by your trust and faith in me as your president," she said. "I carried your aspirations in my heart, and it is your unwavering support that has fuelled my determination to serve, every day and every step of the way."

