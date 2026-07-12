'Let our hearts shake hands': President Tharman emphasises mutual respect in state visit to Malaysia

The relationship between Singapore and Malaysia is "unique", said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Not only does Singapore and Malaysia share a common history, their peoples are also connected by "ties of kinship" and "cultural traditions that evolved over centuries", he said, in a written interview to Bernama on July 12 (Sunday).

President Tharman will be in Malaysia for a state visit from July 13 to July 15 following an invitation from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

"Our economies are highly integrated, with benefits for people on both sides," he added.

He emphasised that the partnership between both countries is driven by mutual respect and understanding, and while disagreements may happen, it is necessary to work through differences without hindering the broader partnership.

This approach of addressing differences instead of ignoring them has helped to strengthen our relationship, building trust and goodwill, he also said.

"It has never been, and must never be, a purely transactional relationship.

"In an increasingly troubled world, the trust that we have accumulated and kept renewing over the past 60 years is critical," he stressed.

Highlighting the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, President Tharman described it as a joint investment in the future with Malaysia.

The RTS Link, too, will make commuting between the two countries significantly easier, further strengthening ties between both countries.

Dealing with differences

While Singapore and Malaysia have had our differences over the years, the two countries have continued to sort things out, President Tharman also said.

Governments through the years have continued to fight back against these problems, choosing to resolve them respectfully and lawfully.

He explained: "The high levels of trust and familiarity, between our leaders and officials, as well as our peoples, provide us the space to manage disputes through dialogue and mutual understanding."

President Tharman added that Malaysia and Singapore are reliable friends and partners, and that the co-operation over the past 60 years has brought "mutual benefit and development" for both countries.

"We should keep that basic belief in our minds," he continued. "We are each better for working together, respecting, and having affection for each other. Let our hearts shake hands."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com