PE2023: It's my first time voting, what should I do?

Voting for the first time in this year's Presidential Election?

If you're feeling lost and confused about what to expect, here's a quick guide to help you navigate the process on Polling Day (Sept 1).

1. Check if you're eligible to vote

To be considered an eligible voter, your name has to be included in the register of electors.

Any person who satisfies the following qualifying criteria as of the cut-off date will be entitled to have his name included in the register:

A Singapore citizen

Not less than 21 years of age before Polling Day

Not disqualified from being an elector under any prevailing law

Has a residential address in his NRIC; or a local contact address in Singapore registered with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority if he/she is residing overseas.

Not sure if you're eligible? Fret not, you can check your status via the following methods:

Online via the Elections Department Services

At community centres/clubs

Making an appointment at the Elections Department office, or call 1800-225-5353

If your name has been struck off the Register of Electors for not having voted in a previous election, you may apply to have your name restored on the Elections Department website. However, as the Writ of Election was issued on Aug 11, no restoration can be made after the date.

2. Check the mail for your poll card

As there are three candidates nominated, eligible voters will receive a poll card two to three days after Nomination Day (Aug 22), which will be delivered to the residential address registered in your NRIC.

The poll card will indicate your designated polling station. You may cast your vote during the official polling hours from 8am to 8pm.

In the event that you do not receive a poll card before Polling Day, you may get a replacement poll card by either:

Printing out the ePoll card online via the Elections Department website, or

Seeking over-the-counter assistance at the Elections Department

3. Bring the relevant documents with you on Polling Day

On Polling Day, bring your original NRIC or passport and your poll card to your designated polling station.

NSFs and other uniformed personnel can bring their identity cards issued by the Ministry of Defence, Singapore Police Force or the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Those who wish to go digital can present their digital NRIC as well as their ePoll card via the Singpass mobile app at the polling station.

However, photocopies of identification documents are not allowed.

4. Maintain voting secrecy

When voting at the polling station, mark your choice clearly with an 'X' in one of the empty boxes on the ballot paper.

Remember not to sign or make any marks on the ballot paper that may identify you, or show your ballot paper to anyone else.

5. Submit your vote

After marking your choice on your ballot paper, drop it in the ballot box and leave the polling station.

Congratulations, you've successfully cast your first vote!