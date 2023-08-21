Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song announces proposer, seconder and assenters, including former presidential hopeful Mohamed Salleh Marican

SINGAPORE — Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song, 75, on Monday (Aug 21) unveiled his team of proposer, seconder and eight assenters, which include former presidential hopeful Mohamed Salleh Marican.

On the eve of nomination day, Mr Ng, the former chief investment officer at GIC announced that his proposer will be Mr Quah Wee Ghee who co-founded global asset management company Avanda Investment Management with him.

Mr Wee is also the former president of Public Markets at GIC and is serving on the boards of OCBC and Bank of Singapore.

Mr Ng's seconder is geriatrician Dr Carol Tan, a specialist at The Good Life Medical Center.

Dr Tan has been involved in the licensing and setting up of standards as well as the financing framework for community services including nursing homes, community hospitals, daycare centres, day rehabilitation, dementia, hospice and home help services, said Mr Ng's media team on Monday.

His eight assenters comprise; Justice of Peace Ameerali Abdeali; chairman of Fullerton Fund Management Ho Tian Yee; former chairman of Montfort School Management Committee Chua Cher Choon; founder and chief executive of Second Chance Properties and former presidential hopeful Mohamed Salleh Marican; philanthropist Margaret Chan; founding member of Association of Muslim Professionals Abdul Hamid Abdullah; CJ Koh professor Tjio Hans from NUS Law; and Chairman of DP Architects Angelene Chan.

Mr Ng received his certificate of eligibility to run in the election last Friday. He announced his bid to run on July 19.

Former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian also received their certificates of eligibility ahead of Nomination Day on Aug 22.

Singapore is expected to see a three-way fight at the polls on Sept 1.

ALSO READ: 'It's like David versus Goliath': Ng Kok Song on running up against Tharman in Presidential Election

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.