Primary school in Sembawang uses claw machines to reward good behaviour

Claw machines can often be found in arcades or even pasar malams (night market) - but have you ever seen one in a primary school?

Well, Northoaks Primary School boasts not just one, but two claw machines as part of a school-wide game encouraging its students to display good behaviour such as discipline and responsibility.

Since the quest-based game was implemented in 2022, there have been less latecomers, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

When students complete certain tasks, such as arriving punctually and listening attentively to lessons, they are given a stamp. Stamps can also be collected at zones around the school for following instructions like lining up in rows.

Once students obtain a certain number of stamps, they can redeem them for a spin at the 'Wheel of Thrill' offering prizes such as stickers and tokens for a chance to win soft toy prizes from the claw machine.

To better engage school staff and students, videos showcasing the game storyline were also created.

Rizal Marof, Head of Department for Student Management at Northoaks, told Zaobao that with the incorporation of gaming elements into daily tasks, students are more willing to actively participate and improve their behaviour and academic performance.

"We have to try different ways to communicate with and teach Gen Z kids," said Rizal.

"By finding a balance between the old and new ways, we can then effectively communicate with them and enable them to learn."

Mother-of-three He Xingzhuang (transliteration) told Zaobao that two of her children have won prizes from the claw machines.

"After winning the toys, they came home proudly sharing their accomplishment and looking forward to the next opportunity to play the claw machine," she said.

