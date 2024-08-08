Teens run cafe in school supporting needy kids, Chan Chun Sing asks 'You're charging friendship prices?'

When Education Minister Chan Chun Sing visited Chung Cheng High School (Yishun) recently, he dished out a lesson on economics to several students who run a cafe there.

The visit in May saw Chan interacting with student baristas from Our Coffee Story cafe, whose proceeds support less privileged students in their school.

Chung Cheng High School (Yishun) offers a barista module to students as part of their Applied Learning Programme, where students get to learn how to brew coffee and design latte art.

In the minute-long clip which was posted on Wednesday (Aug 7), Chan asked the students how much they are charging for their drinks.

"Or you're charging friendship prices now," he quipped, while a student barista said that it is $2.50 and $3 for a hot and cold drink respectively.

"We use different types of cups and most of our cold drinks actually use more expensive items," the student added.

Still on the topic of the cafe's operations, Chan asked if they use surge pricing.

Also known as dynamic pricing, it is a practice where prices fluctuate based on real-time supply and demand, a strategy commonly used for flight tickets and private-hire rides.

"Do you think people will still buy if you have such pricing?" Chan asked.

"I think there will be a few people who will still buy," the student replied.

Both of them later agreed that that "few people" will not be enough to make money for the cafe as it may drive away some customers.

"So your next challenge - you must give a positive rate of return to your school management," said Chan.

According to photos from Our Coffee Story's Instagram page, Chan tried the cafe's drinks and waffles during his visit.

Our Coffee Story said in their first Instagram post on Aug 2020 that the cafe is located at the school's canteen near the piano area and opens during special events such as Open House.

AsiaOne has contacted Chung Cheng High School (Yishun) for more information.

