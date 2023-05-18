Private-hire driver takes a rest by roadside, a car crashes behind him seconds later

Lady Luck must be smiling on this private-hire driver as he dodged a car crash.

In a Facebook post shared on Wednesday (May 17), Nizzario Alexander said the accident happened the previous day at around 3am.

Working in the wee hours made him sleepy, so he pulled up to the side of the road for a short break. There were a few cars ahead of him, he said.

Recalling how he was determined to pick up one more passenger before calling it a day, Alexander said that he accepted a job two minutes later.

"I went in my car and drove off," the private-hire driver said.

"A few seconds later, I heard a loud bang and some car parts flew and hit my vehicle."

He shared several photos of a mangled red car that had turned turtle on the road right behind his car.

"See how close it was to my car. I was at the same spot just three seconds ago," Alexander said, adding that he would have been sandwiched.

It is unclear where the accident took place.

Alexander has since made his Facebook post private on the Singapore Private Hire Car Drivers and Riders group.

In the comment section, several netizens were shocked by Alexander's experience.

"Oh my god," one of them said.

"You should tip your passenger," another netizen added.

AsiaOne has contacted Alexander for more information.

Other close shaves on the road

In February, a student was nearly knocked down by a car while riding his bicycle across a zebra crossing in Sengkang.

Stomp contributor Eswari, who shared dashcam footage of the incident, said: "Prior to crossing, the boy raised his hand to signal to oncoming cars and started cycling across the zebra crossing.

"None of the cars on the opposite side of the road stopped to let him pass."

And in April, a woman crossing a road narrowly escaped getting hit by a garbage truck after it swerved and hit a traffic light while travelling along Ganges Avenue.

Dashcam footage posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante , it showed debris from the collision being strewn across the road.

The 56-year-old male driver of the truck was later called by the police to assist with investigations, the Straits Times reported.

