PSLE results: 98.5% of students qualify for secondary school

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has congratulated all students who sat for the 2024 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) on Wednesday (Nov 20), following the release of results this morning.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, PM Wong told students to remember that there is "no need to compare or to feel pressured by what others do".

"Choose your own path and excel in all that you do," he said.

Similarly, on Tuesday night, Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling shared an inspirational quote with parents and students in a Facebook post.

"Life is a long journey. There will be ups and downs," she wrote. "Let's keep calm and carry on️. The journey itself is the reward. Keep faith!"

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan, whose son sat for the 2024 PSLE, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning that his family is proud of the boy and loves him unconditionally regardless of his results.

"All the best to all P6ers receiving your results today!" He added.

98.5 per cent of students can progress to secondary school

Of the 40,894 Primary 6 students who took the PSLE this year, 98.5 per cent of them can progress to secondary school, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) in a media release on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 99.7% of the 334 Singaporean Primary 6 students from the four madrasahs have passed their PSLE, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) in a media release.

Remaining students who are assessed to be not suitable for secondary school can choose to re-attempt the PSLE next year or apply to Assumption Pathway School and NorthLight School, which offer programmes with a more "experiential and hands-on learning approach".

MOE and SEAB said that for the 2024 Primary 6 cohort, about 65 per cent of students eligible for Posting Groups 1 and 2 can take at least one subject at a more demanding level, which is comparable to the previous year's cohort.

"Students are strongly encouraged to include at least two to three schools within their six school choices where their PSLE score is better than the school's previous year's cut-off points.

"This will help increase their chances of securing a place in one of their preferred schools," they added.

Students have until 3pm on Nov 26 to submit their list of desired secondary school choices and options on MOE's Secondary 1 posting website.

Posting results will be released between Dec 18 and Dec 20.

[[nid:659491]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com