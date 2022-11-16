PSLE results out on Nov 23

Parents, it's time to buckle up. The day has come.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced today that results of the 2022 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) will be released next Wednesday (Nov 23).

Parents and guardians of students are allowed to accompany their child or ward into the school to collect the results together. Further details on collection arrangements will be shared by respective schools.

MOE strongly discourages students who are unwell or self-isolating as a result of a positive Covid-19 test result to return to school to collect the results. They can instead view their results via Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board's (SEAB) Candidates Portal from 11.45am on Wednesday to 11.59pm on Dec 6.

School candidates should have received their user account details issued by SEAB through their schools from Tuesday.

They can also appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results on their behalf and produce relevant documents for the school's verification. The results have to be collected by Nov 25.

Posting results out in December

Eligible pupils will receive the S1 Option Form to select secondary schools with their PSLE results.

The form will provide key information regarding the submission of student choices.

Posting results will be released between Dec 21 and Dec 23, either via SMS, S1-IS, or at the student's primary school.

They do not need to report to their posted secondary schools upon receiving the posting results.

Students should refer to their posted schools' website for more information. Parents who are on Parents' Gateway will also receive instructions from the posted school from the afternoon the S1 Posting results are released.

"If students are unable to report to their posted secondary school on the first day of school in January 2023 due to valid reasons, they should inform their posted secondary school directly after receiving their posting results to confirm that they are taking up the place, and the school will be able to reserve the place for them," said MOE.

Students applying to Specialised Schools for Normal (Technical) students (SSNTs) – Crest Secondary School and Spectra Secondary School – can find more information on their respective websites. Students successfully admitted into either schools will be informed by Dec 14 and any other S1 school choices will be voided.

Parents and guardians can visit MOE's S1 Posting website for more details.

wongdaoen@asiaone.com

