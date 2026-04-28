PSP renews leadership, to relocate HQ to 'better facilitate engagement with residents'

Younger members of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) have been given the chance to undertake larger roles as part of the party's ongoing renewal efforts.

There will be no changes to PSP's Central Executive Committee (CEC), but roles and responsibilities have instead been adjusted to enable younger leaders to assume "more active, frontline positions", said PSP's secretary-general Leong Mun Wai in a Facebook post on Monday (April 27).

Sani Ismail, one of the CEC's new additions since July 2025, has taken over from Phang Yew Huat as the party's organising secretary and head of ground operations.

Dzulfadli Hassan has also taken over Anthony Neo's role as head of membership.

In addition, the party said that it is strengthening its communications and policy functions, with Wendy Low and Lawrence Pek appointed to lead the respective areas.

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The party also announced that Samuel Lim will continue to head the youth wing, while Soh Zheng Long will continue to serve as deputy organising secretary (Logistics).

"These changes are part of our ongoing renewal efforts to strengthen PSP for the future," said Leong Mun Wai, PSP's secretary-general.

"By giving younger leaders more opportunities to step forward, while reinforcing key functions within the Party, we are building a stronger and more capable team to serve Singaporeans," he said.

HQ to move

At the same time, the party will also be relocating its headquarters, currently located at Beauty World, once its lease expires. Leong did not say where the new headquarters will be located.

The move follows a review of its strategic and operational needs, said the party, adding that the next office will be one that can better facilitate engagement with residents in the lead up to the next General Election.

The party said: "These developments reflect PSP's continued efforts to strengthen its organisational capabilities and leadership bench as it moves forward."

PSP fielded 13 candidates in six constituencies during GE2025, and obtained between 24.17 per cent and 39.99 per cent of the vote share, including in West Coast-Jurong West GRC, where it sent its A-team featuring Dr Tan Cheng Bock, Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa.

Following their losses during the election, the party also lost its two Non-Constituency MP seats for Leong and Poa.

Dr Tan, Poa and treasurer S Nallakaruppan have since stepped down from the CEC, but remain members of the party.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com