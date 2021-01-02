PUB issues flash flood warnings for 3 areas on Jan 2 as temperatures dip below 22 deg C on New Year's Day

[UPDATED, Jan 2, 12.35pm]

National water agency PUB has warned of flash floods occurring in three areas due to heavy rain on Saturday (Jan 2). They are at Pasir Ris Farmway 3, Lor Halus (towards TPE) and Jln Seaview.

In a statement at about 9.30am on Saturday, it stated that water levels in canals and drains in these locations have reached 90 per cent capacity and advised the public to avoid these areas.

Other locations deemed a high flood risk include Bedok Canal at Upper Changi Road, Carmen St/Lakme Terrace near Bedok and Siang Kuang Ave at Upper Serangoon.

In parts of Singapore yesterday (Jan 1), temperatures fell below 22 deg C due to prolonged moderate to heavy rain since Friday morning (Jan 1), The Straits Times reported.

Temperatures dipped to 21.2 deg C at Bukit Timah, 21.4 deg C at Admiralty and 21.9 deg C at Kovan, with warnings of flash floods at five locations on Friday afternoon.

People crossing Victoria Street in the rain on Jan 1, 2021. PHOTO: The Straits Times

The Meteorological Service Singapore has forecast that Singaporeans will see moderate thundery showers in the afternoons on most days for the next two weeks, with heavy and widespread thunderstorms on a few days.

SCREENGRAB: MYENV APP

SCREENGRAB: MYENV APP

