Public service must connect national priorities with everyday concerns of Singaporeans to reinforce trust: DPM Gan

The public service must make sure that its policies reflect both long-term goals and current, lived-in realities to reinforce mutual understanding and trust with the public, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Friday (Sept 19).

"As public service leaders, we must demonstrate not just competence, but also compassion and empathy in how we lead. We must believe in what we do.

"We must connect national priorities with the everyday concerns of Singaporeans," he said.

DPM Gan was speaking at the Annual Public Service Leadership Ceremony held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention centre.

Also present were Minister-in-charge of Public Service Chan Chun Sing, chairman of the Public Service Commission Lee Tzu Yang and head of Civil Service Leo Yip.

Reflecting on Singapore's 60 years of independence, DPM Gan said that the public service has been "at the centre of every chapter of our nation's development" — from building public housing estates and world-class infrastructure, to establishing strong economic, healthcare and social institutions — adding that "these achievements are not because of chance".

He acknowledged the public service's ability to plan long-term, but cautioned of an increasingly "complex" world.

"Global economic and geopolitical shifts are gaining pace. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies are transforming the way we live, work and interact — reshaping industries, reconfiguring jobs, and redefining expectations of the government.

"And here in Singapore, society is becoming more heterogeneous, with Singaporeans espousing more diverse views, aspirations and expectations," he said.

This is the context in which Singapore's public service must operate in the coming years, DPM Gan noted.

Staying agile, refreshing approaches, reinforcing trust

Emphasising Singapore's need to "move fast and respond swiftly" in a rapidly changing world, he said that the Inter-Ministry Committee on Pro-Enterprise Rules Review is an example of how regulatory agility can help Singaporean businesses to better navigate a more complex operating environment and "move faster to seize new opportunities amidst shifting supply chains".

Turning to the impact of AI, he said that the technology is "defining" of our time and will transform how economies and societies function.

"Businesses are already using it to sharpen competitiveness and create new value, whether to drive greater productivity, to discover new products and services…or to enhance customer experiences."

Calling on the public service to "keep up with these changes", he also asked them to "lead" in applying AI-driven tools, and to apply AI meaningfully, adding that "mastery of these tools" will enhance the public service's ability to "regulate and protect".

DPM Gan echoed a point on trust made by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the opening of the 15th Parliament on Sept 5.

"Trust between the people and the Government has always been the bedrock of our system — built on the belief that we govern fairly, deliver on our promises, and always act in Singapore's best interests.

"We cannot take this trust for granted; trust must be renewed continually by the way we serve," DPM Gan said, adding that the age of instant communication and rampant misinformation means that the government and the public service must "work even harder" to maintain the trust.

He also paid tribute to 23 senior public service officers, including four permanent secretaries, who relinquished their appointments this year.

At the ceremony, a cohort of 20 new public service leaders were appointed.

