Punggol double deaths: Man reportedly feared sick wife would not be taken care of

The elderly couple, who were found dead at home in Punggol on Friday (Feb 27), had been married for 48 years.

But as both of them suffered from ill health, the 71-year-old husband reportedly confided to loved ones of his fears that his 66-year-old wife would not be taken care of in the event of his death.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the deceased's neighbours at Block 408B Northshore Drive said that they had a good relationship with the couple, and would greet them when they met.

The couple would also exchange gifts and greetings during festive seasons, one resident said.

"The man would leave his home to throw rubbish or water the plants, but I had not seen them in a while," added the 33-year-old.

Several neighbours said the man appeared unwell and struggled to stand, while the man’s wife told a neighbour that her husband had an unspecified illness.

Their deaths were discovered when relatives visited their home and realised something was amiss.

Shin Min reported that there were bloodstains in the living room and on the wooden door of the flat.

The police had said that they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at about 6.25am on Friday.

The couple were found lying motionless in the unit and subsequently pronounced dead by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Several relatives told the media that they rushed to the flat after learning about their deaths, and saw police officers carrying out two black body bags after investigating the scene for over 12 hours.

There was also a crowd outside the flat, with many in tears.

About 10 family members arrived at the mortuary on Saturday morning.

One of them told Shin Min that his brother and sister-in-law were cheerful and outgoing people.

Describing the shock of finding out about their deaths through news reports, he said that they usually keep in touch by phone but did not meet during the Chinese New Year period.

"We still don't know what had happened, and we are not allowed to enter the unit where they died,: he said. "We can only wait until the investigations are completed."

The deceased were cremated on Saturday night, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

