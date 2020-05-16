Punggol Field murder: 20-year-old man arrested over death of jogger

SINGAPORE - A 20-year-old Singaporean man has been arrested in connection with a suspected murder of a jogger in Punggol Field.

He will be charged in court on Sunday ( May 17).

The suspect is expected to be charged with murder, which carries the death penalty.

The police identified and arrested the man on Saturday (May 16) at 2.45am following round-the-clock investigations, extensive ground inquiries and review of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is not known to the victim and is believed to have acted alone.

Last Sunday, Mr Tay Rui Hao, 38, was jogging in the area when he was stabbed near the bus stop in Punggol Field, opposite Block 227A Sumang Lane.

A resident heard Mr Tay's cries for help and saw him struggling to the bus stop, where he collapsed on a grass patch.

Mr Tay then told the resident that he had been attacked and was losing his breath.

The resident called the police, and Mr Tay was sent to Sengkang General Hospital.

Mr Tay was jogging when he was stabbed near the bus stop along Punggol Field, opposite Block 227A Sumang Lane. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Mr Tay later died from his injuries.

The police thanked members of the public for providing valuable information which aided the investigations and contributed to the arrest.

The police said they are working with the prosecution to seek a court order for the suspect to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric evaluation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Director CID Florence Chua commended the officers who had worked tirelessly to solve the case.

"Our officers displayed perseverance and tenacity in their investigations, leaving no stone unturned as they pursued all available leads. The solving of this case also reaffirms the close partnership between the police and the community, and the important role that the public plays in fighting crime," he said.

Mr Tay is believed to be married, and was working as an area manager at a retail store.

Mr Tay's father told Chinese dailies Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News that his son had texted him earlier in the day to tell him he was heading out for a run as he was feeling cooped up at home due to the circuit breaker measures. That was the last he heard from his son, Mr Tay's father reportedly said.

Mr Tay's father said he, his wife and daughter rushed to Sengkang General Hospital at about 1am on Monday but they were too late.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.