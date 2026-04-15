13-year-old among 6 teens arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles in Punggol

The police have arrested six male teenagers, aged between 13 and 16, for their alleged involvement in two cases of motorcycle theft in Punggol.

The incidents happened between April 12 and 13 at the vicinity of Punggol Drive and Punggol Central.

They were identified and arrested by officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division on Tuesday (April 14) through follow-up investigations.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they were able to steal both motorcycles, which have since been recovered, as the transponders were left inside the their storage compartments.

The six teenagers also did not possess a valid driving or riding licence as they are underaged.

They will be charged in youth court on Wednesday for the offence of theft of motor vehicle — an offence which carries a penalty of up to seven years' jail and fine.

If found guilty, the court will determine the appropriate orders, called disposition orders, as the six will then be considered youth offenders. The judge may also call for a probation suitability report.

[[nid:733654]]

editor@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without the permission of AsiaOne.