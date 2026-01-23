Teen who allegedly sped off on PMD causing police officer to suffer facial injuries to be charged

A 17-year-old male teenager will be charged in court on Saturday (Jan 24) for allegedly causing a police officer to suffer facial injuries which required about 20 stitches.

The police officer was responding to a case of noise disturbance caused by a group of youths at about 10.30pm on Thursday (Jan 22) at Block 305A Punggol Road.

Police said in a statement on Friday (Jan 23) that the group began to disperse in various directions upon the officers' arrival.

The teenager, who was seated on his personal mobility device (PMD) was stopped by the injured officer, who had held on to the PMD's handlebar and the teenager's arm.

Despite this, the teen allegedly sped off, causing the officer to be dragged for some distance before falling off. He later crashed into a nearby pillar and was arrested.

The officer sustained cuts on his forehead, left eyebrow and left cheek, and received about 20 stitches for his facial injuries. He was also given 13 days of medical leave.

The offence of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty carries a penalty of up to seven years' jail, and a fine or caning.

Police also warned that they will not hesitate to take firm action against those who carry out acts of violence towards police officers or public servants who are carrying out their duties.

