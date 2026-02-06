Male teen, 14, arrested for tampering with police mobile camera in Punggol on 2 occasions

A 14-year-old male teenager was arrested on Wednesday (Feb 4) for alleged mischief and causing disruption to key services by forcefully adjusting a police mobile camera (mobicam) in Punggol.

The alleged crime took place on two separate occasions — on Jan 22 and Feb 2 — at Punggol Town Square, the police said on Friday (Feb 6).

According to the police, the mobicam was deployed at the location to deter and detect crime in the area.

On the first occasion on Jan 22, the suspect was recorded forcefully adjusting the mobicam from its original viewing angle. This led to a system disruption which required rectification works.

He allegedly repeated the same action on Feb 2, thereby causing the mobicam to require further repair.

Police said the 14-year-old suspect was identified by officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

The offence of committing mischief and thereby causing disruption to key services carries a penalty of up to 10 years' jail, a fine or both.

Police said investigations into the suspect's involvement in other unrelated offences are also ongoing.

