Queenstown Sport Centre reopens, free entry to gym and swimming pool until July 6

Queenstown Sport Centre — Singapore's first sports complex which opened in 1970 — has reopened after being hit by renovation delays.

As part of its soft launch, members of the public can use the gym and swimming pool for free until July 6.

In a post on its Facebook page ActiveSG Circle on Wednesday (July 1), Sport Singapore said: "As we progressively ramp up operations over the coming weeks ahead of our official opening, we'd love for you to drop by, explore the refreshed facilities and be part of this exciting new chapter with us."

The statutory board added: "Thank you for your patience and support as we continue to fine-tune and settle in."

Queenstown Sport Centre closed on May 14, 2023, for upgrading works, with completion initially scheduled for the end of 2025.

AsiaOne has reached out to Sport Singapore for more information.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com