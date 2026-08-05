Queenstown Sport Centre set to reopen on National Day eve

The newly-renovated Queenstown Sport Centre will officially reopen its doors to the public on the eve of National Day (Aug 8).

First opened in 1970, Singapore's first neighbour sports complex closed for upgrading works on May 14, 2023.

On July 1, ActiveSG announced in a Facebook post that it had soft-launched the rejuvenated sport centre, and invited members of the public to experience the facilities as it "progressively ramps up operations".

In a media release on Wednesday (Aug 5), Sport Singapore (SportSG) said the sport centre has been renovated with new and upgraded facilities to enhance the public's access to quality sport spaces.

SportSG said the rejuvenated centre combines modern facilities and accessibility features with heritage elements that reflect the neighbourhood's diverse community, including young families new to the area and seniors who have lived there for decades.

New and enhanced facilities

But the new Queenstown Sports Complex is not just about rejuvenated facilities.

With young families moving into the new Build-To-Order (BTO) and private residential developments in the area, new and enhanced facilities have been added so that members of the community it serves can pursue sport at various levels — from residents looking for a space to play sport, to athletes who require specialised spaces for training and sport development.

For example, the rugby field has been upgraded to meet World Rugby standards, using an artificial grass system specially designed for the sport.

Newly-constructed team changing rooms with dedicated restrooms and changing facilities also provide athletes with a private space for preparations and debriefs, said SportSG.

There is also a gym and two activity rooms at the new annexe building, collectively spanning 1,000 sqm. They are complemented by sheltered outdoor free-to-play spaces for community programmes.

The open plan gym features flexible zoning, with open spaces catered for activities such as high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and body weight workouts.

It also features both conventional and inclusive strength-training equipment which can be used by seniors, persons with disabilities, and those undergoing rehabilitation for strength training,

SportSG said the centre's gym activity rooms will also run programmes including kickboxing, yoga, and Zuba.

Meanwhile, the swimming complex, comprising a competition pool, a learner's pool and two wading pools, has also been refreshed with new pool deck flooring to support the needs of competitive and recreational swimming.

The newly-renovated Queenstown Sport Complex will be officially launched by Senior Parliamentary Secretary Eric Chua, who is also the MP for Queenstown SMC, on Aug 8.

As part of the reopening, a National Day and sport carnival will be held at the premises from 4pm to 9pm.

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editor@asiaone.com