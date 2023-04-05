Queue jumpers beware: Viaduct leading to Woodlands Checkpoint now marked with double white lines

SINGAPORE - The two lanes on the viaduct leading into Woodlands Checkpoint have been demarcated with continuous double white lines between them, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Tuesday.

This was done as ICA had observed that drivers would use the motorcycle lane to jump ahead of the queue of cars along the viaduct waiting to enter the checkpoint for immigration clearance. This added to the congestion at the checkpoint and increased travel time for travellers.

The two rightmost lanes at Exit 10B of the northbound Bukit Timah Expressway lead into the viaduct.

In a Facebook post, ICA said enforcement cameras have been installed along the viaduct to identify cars that violate traffic rules by crossing the double white lines. Those caught would face a fine of $150 and four demerit points.

ICA has closed one lane for road marking works by the Land Transport Authority from Monday to Wednesday.

With heavy traffic expected in the lead-up to and during the Qing Ming Festival on Wednesday and the Good Friday long weekend, ICA reminded motorists to follow traffic rules, maintain lane discipline and comply with checkpoint officers’ instructions.

