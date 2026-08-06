Race Course Road HDB flat fire: Man, 88, rescued from unit dies in hospital

One of five people found trapped in a fifth-floor HDB flat after a fire broke out at Block 684 Race Course Road on Monday night (Aug 3) has died in the hospital.

The 88-year-old man was among the three found unconscious and rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

A total of five people were taken to hospital.

In an updated Facebook post at 6.11pm on Aug 5, Jalan Besar GRC MP Denise Phua extended her condolences to the elderly man's family.

She had said in her earlier post that staff from the Community Development Council and the People's Association's constituency office are trying to furnish a rental flat identified by HDB for temporary occupation.

What happened

The fire, which broke out at about 7.10pm on Monday, involved a bedroom of the unit and firefighters extinguished it with a water jet.

SCDF added that four of the five people found trapped in the unit were rescued by firefighters, while the fifth was earlier rescued by officers from the nearby Rochor Neighbourhood Police Centre.

At least nine police cars, three fire appliances and more than 15 SCDF personnel were present at the scene.

About 50 residents were evacuated and were later allowed back to their homes at about 9pm.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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editor@asiaone.com