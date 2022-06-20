Rain on me: Delivery rider startled by uncle lying on ground at Ang Mo Kio as it pours

We all have our rainy days, but one man took that saying to another level when he was spotted lying on the ground at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 in a video that has since gone viral with 181,800 views and 20,800 likes.

The 15-second video was posted to TikTok on Sunday (June 19) by user elijahmikaelson_og, who claimed that he was delivering food when he saw a man lying spread-eagled on the ground amidst the pouring rain.

Instead of just being a passive observer, the TikTok user decided to go check on the man to make sure he was fine.

"I asked the uncle if he's okay..and he said that he just wanted to feel the rain," said elijahmikaelson_og.

In the video captioned "uncle heartbroken", the man could be seen clad in a blue shirt and shorts with his arms outstretched while on the wet ground, as if he was sunbathing at a beach.

The video was accompanied with the sentimental song Photograph by Ed Sheeran edited with the lyrics "It is the only thing that makes us feel alive".

Some netizens who watched that video said they want to do the same thing themselves with one user saying that this "uncle is living life to its fullest".

Another user said he would join the man at some point, especially with more rainy days and thunderstorms expected this month.

